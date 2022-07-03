Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,093,195. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $149.95 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.