Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

