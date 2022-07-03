Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,284 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

