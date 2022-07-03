Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

