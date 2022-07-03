Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Busey worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in First Busey by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.