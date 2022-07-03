Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,057 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,057 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $9,329,923. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

