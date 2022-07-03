Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,760 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $24,291,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $15,278,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $13,537,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $11,092,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $145.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.