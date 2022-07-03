Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 989 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $77,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

VIG opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

