Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,861.33 ($35.10).

A number of research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.27) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.92) to GBX 2,830 ($34.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,874 ($22.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,081.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,300.71. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,770 ($21.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,100 ($38.03). The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 761.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.53%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

