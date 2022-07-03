Phala Network (PHA) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $28.33 million and $2.54 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,062.76 or 1.00011176 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

