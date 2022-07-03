PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in June

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHXHF remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.