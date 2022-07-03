Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 16,205 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 216.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

NYSE:AEM opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

