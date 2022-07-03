Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $340,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of F opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.