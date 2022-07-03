Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,880 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in PayPal by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 115,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

