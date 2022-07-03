Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPGY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

