Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

