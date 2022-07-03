Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

