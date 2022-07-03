PlayGame (PXG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,663.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $293,676.83 and approximately $4,663.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

