PlotX Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $164,707.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

