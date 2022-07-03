Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Update

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PHIC remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Population Health Investment has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Population Health Investment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Population Health Investment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Population Health Investment by 779.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

