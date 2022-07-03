PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $479,811.82 and $268.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,148.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.84 or 0.05513864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00260661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00605592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00538162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,620,957 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

