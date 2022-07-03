PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.11.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

