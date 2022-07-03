PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.15 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

