Primas Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $483,471.50 and approximately $538,394.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00262659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.