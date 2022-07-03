Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.45.
Several equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $47.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
