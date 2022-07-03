Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,343.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,675. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

