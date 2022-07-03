Project Pai (PAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,944.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $2,944.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00054802 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,808,241,590 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,150,789 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

