Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.69.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

