ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 1.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.16% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,044 shares in the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,830,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $8,977,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $4,783,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

