ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

