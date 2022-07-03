Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 1,189,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,025. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

