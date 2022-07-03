Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,081. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day moving average of $234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

