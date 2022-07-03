Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.15. 509,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

