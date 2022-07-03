Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

