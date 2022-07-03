Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. 3,535,490 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

