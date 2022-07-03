Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.