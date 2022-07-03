Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.10). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.17% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

