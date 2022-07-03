PUTinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $304.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.31 or 0.99709798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042693 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00023505 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

