Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

