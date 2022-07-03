Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $4,336,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 232,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.