QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 175,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $346,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

