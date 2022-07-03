Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 1,408.0% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qudian by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 3,842,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,850. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Qudian has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Qudian Inc operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

