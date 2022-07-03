QuickSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.13 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.36 or 0.00282882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00157611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00452932 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016354 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.