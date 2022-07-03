QuickSwap Price Down 1.2% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $52.85 or 0.00273594 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00165243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00721244 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00084565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016204 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

