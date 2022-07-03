Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $8.96 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $8.96 million and $384,910.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,688,337,249 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

