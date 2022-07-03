Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at BTIG Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.