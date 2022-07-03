RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 566,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,237. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

