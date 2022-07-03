Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.04 on Major Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and $2.21 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00015747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00743620 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,035,371 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

