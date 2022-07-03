Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Cap Tops $7.80 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $13,179.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00154473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00832214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00083448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016324 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

