Rarible One Day Volume Hits $3.21 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Coin Profile

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,901,111 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

