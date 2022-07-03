Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0000

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $232,471.71 and approximately $131.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,059.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.39 or 0.05511087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00260164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00606305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00538544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00075726 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

